EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the latest on this evening/overnight’s First Alert Weather Day!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight (KLTV)

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from this evening through early tomorrow morning. We are waiting for strong/severe storms to move through East Texas this evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight (KLTV)

Most of East Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK, or 30% chance for significant severe weather, during the late evening and overnight hours. At this point, the greatest risk appears to be strong thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph in the strongest storms. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well as pockets of large hail of 1″ in diameter and some very heavy rainfall is expected, especially over the northern sections of East Texas, north of I-20.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight (KLTV)

Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ is possible with a few areas getting a bit more in the stronger storms. Please have all of your devices charged so that you can get all of the weather info you need if you happen to lose power at any point. The KLTV Weather App will give you all of the watches/warning that come out, plus you will have First Alert Doppler Radar available at any time. Please remain Weather Alert. Once these storms move out in the morning, we are looking for some very pleasant days through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.