A First Alert Weather Day in place for the overnight, early morning hours on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for the overnight hours as a strong thunderstorm complex developing in north Texas will be sliding southeast and could clip portions of our KTRE viewing area in the late night.

Due to the warmth and moisture that has returned, a few storms could reach severe limits overnight, with damaging winds being our main threat. There is also a threat for a brief, tornado spin-up along the leading edge of that storm complex.

Based on the latest model guidance, these storms look to arrive between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the middle of the night. Therefore, make sure you are signed up for ThunderCall, so that if a warning is issued where you live, you will get the phone call and alert from our First Alert weather team.

Due to the fast-moving nature of this storm complex, rainfall amounts will not be excessive, averaging between one-half to one inch before the rain comes to an end on Tuesday morning.

Any early morning lingering showers will quickly depart the scene, leading to clearing skies and an unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s. A warm, downsloping wind out of the southwest on Tuesday will combine with the afternoon sunshine to lead to near record high temperatures in the Piney Woods.

This warm-up will be short-lived as a shift in our weather pattern will bring down some unseasonably chilly air for the middle part of the week as a strong cold front sweeps on through, shifting our winds to the north, ushering in a fresh batch of cool, dry air.

Behind the frontal passage we will have wake-up temperatures in the 40′s with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s from Thursday through Saturday under sun-filled skies and northerly breezes. In other words, it will be a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods.

By Sunday and early next week, we will finally see the return of southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to daytime highs warming up to near 80-degrees with more clouds and a slight chance of rain returning by next Monday.

