Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

A First Alert Weather Day in place for the overnight, early morning hours on Tuesday

Weather Where You Live
Overnight thunderstorms will move out by Tuesday morning, giving way to sunshine and near record highs.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for the overnight hours as a strong thunderstorm complex developing in north Texas will be sliding southeast and could clip portions of our KTRE viewing area in the late night.

Due to the warmth and moisture that has returned, a few storms could reach severe limits overnight, with damaging winds being our main threat. There is also a threat for a brief, tornado spin-up along the leading edge of that storm complex.

Based on the latest model guidance, these storms look to arrive between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the middle of the night. Therefore, make sure you are signed up for ThunderCall, so that if a warning is issued where you live, you will get the phone call and alert from our First Alert weather team.

Due to the fast-moving nature of this storm complex, rainfall amounts will not be excessive, averaging between one-half to one inch before the rain comes to an end on Tuesday morning.

Any early morning lingering showers will quickly depart the scene, leading to clearing skies and an unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s. A warm, downsloping wind out of the southwest on Tuesday will combine with the afternoon sunshine to lead to near record high temperatures in the Piney Woods.

This warm-up will be short-lived as a shift in our weather pattern will bring down some unseasonably chilly air for the middle part of the week as a strong cold front sweeps on through, shifting our winds to the north, ushering in a fresh batch of cool, dry air.

Behind the frontal passage we will have wake-up temperatures in the 40′s with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s from Thursday through Saturday under sun-filled skies and northerly breezes. In other words, it will be a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods.

By Sunday and early next week, we will finally see the return of southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to daytime highs warming up to near 80-degrees with more clouds and a slight chance of rain returning by next Monday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges
SPC Outlook
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-4-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-4-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips