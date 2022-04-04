Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been indicted related to a shooting in Polk County.

A grand jury has indicted Marcell Thomas, Jr., 39, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. One person suffered fatal injuries, and another person was injured in the shooting incident that occurred at a Polk County club on Jan. 30, 2022.

According to a January press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at the Down Under Club on U.S. Highway 59 South. PCSO deputies and Livingston police officers responded to the scene.

Law enforcement officers learned that during an altercation at the club, two people were shot, the press release stated. The victims were taken to Livingston Memorial Hospital via personal vehicles.

26-year-old Jeric Smith, one of the victims, was pronounced dead at the Livingston hospital, the press release stated. A medical helicopter transported Tykedrick Love, the 22-year-old second victim, to a Houston hospital.

After Thomas was identified as the suspect in the shooting, he turned himself in at the sheriff’s office.

