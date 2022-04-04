Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas tax expert gives advice on preparing for upcoming IRS deadline

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Local CPA and tax expert Walker Wilhelmi talks to East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about things everyone should do before filing their taxes this year. Wilhelmi gives advice on what to do if you got the third federal stimulus payment, if you received the advance child tax credit payment, as well as what to do if you earned money from cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight

Latest News

What we know about the 151,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Garrison ISD high school groundbreaking
WEBXTRA: Garrison ISD breaks ground on future high school, multi-purpose facility
Garrison ISD high school groundbreaking
WEBXTRA: Garrison ISD students at groundbreaking of new high school
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight