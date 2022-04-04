Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock radio DJ reaching Ukraine on shortwave WTWW with truth, hope, classic hits

WTWW's transmitter in Tennessee
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The uniqueness of shortwave radio is proving beneficial for reaching across the world at a time of war and WTWW’s radio “legends,” including one from Lubbock, are working to entertain and inform.

“It’s a war between good and evil,” Dan Collins said. “That’s the way we look at it. It’s great that we can do that. Shortwave radio, ham radio, is a marvelous way to get that accomplished.”

WTWW 5080 KHz is out of Lebanon, Tennessee. Lubbock’s Dan “The Music Man” Collins is one of several DJs who volunteer their time for the nonprofit station playing Rock & Roll.

“Thursday night, I’m on the air one night a week,” Collins said. “I’ve been in radio a little over 50 years and I was on the radio here in Lubbock for several years at a radio station playing this type of music. It’s just fun. I’ve been on this station about one year, and it’s just fun to play the music and just have a ball.”

As the war in Ukraine has continued, listeners in the region have been met with messages from listeners and music to take their minds off the horrors of Russia’s invasion.

“I got a friend in the Ukraine that I’ve been emailing back and forth with and corresponding with and he loves Creedence Clearwater Revival,” Collins said. “He loves it. I mean, he’s a big fan. It’s just kind of cool to be able to entertain the folks and also put some things in that they may not know. We have listeners in Russia. They don’t get the truth. They’ll never get the truth, but they can’t stop us. That’s the beauty of it.”

WTWW has also opened up a phone line, 1-833-390-5085, allowing listeners to record their messages to be played on the air.

You can also listen via the website and make requests. Click here for WTWW online.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

