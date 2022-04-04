Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Thunderstorms likely tonight

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected today with warm temperatures reaching the 80s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain today, but most of the day will likely remain dry for most of East Texas. However, the chance for thunderstorms become likely this evening and continues overnight tonight with a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Tonight into early tomorrow morning will be a First Alert Weather Day. Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat but some hail and a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Much of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms until early tomorrow morning. The rain ends early tomorrow with some clearing tomorrow afternoon, then the cold front arrives midweek with some cooler temperatures through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges

Latest News

A large tree fell onto a carport on Tomlin Street in Whitehouse early Tuesday morning.
Tomlin Street Storm Damage
Whitehouse Storm Damage
Rusk County homes, businesses damaged in overnight severe weather
Rusk County homes, businesses damaged in overnight severe weather
Storm Aftermath
Storm Aftermath
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame Announcement