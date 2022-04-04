Motorcycle gang members arrested after shooting across Interstate 45 at rival gang

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police say three members of the Homietos motorcycle gang were arrested Saturday after shooting across Interstate 45 at members of another gang. Police believe the rival gang members belonged to the Bandidos MC.

Madisonville police officers first responded to a shots fired call just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at a gas station in the 3000 block of E. Main in Madisonville. They say witnesses saw seven members of the Homietos gangs “exchange words” with another group, then leave the gas station followed by a black four-door car.

Police say the motorcycles and black car turned on the northbound feeder road of Interstate 45, pulled to the side of the road, and began firing “numerous rounds” across Interstate 45 at the bikers still parked at the gas station. The Homietos members then fled north on I-45 and the other motorcycle group left in an unknown direction.

Deputies from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office found and stopped the car and one of the motorcycles, where they found two weapons, ammunition, and a fired casing inside the vehicle. Two men were arrested.

The other motorcycles fled from deputies, but Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were able to locate two motorcycles and pursued them across several counties into Navarro County, where another suspect was arrested after troopers found a firearm and ammunition similar to what was located at the scene.

Madisonville police say no one was injured, but a bystander reported on Sunday that their vehicle was hit by a bullet during the shooting.

Christopher Daniel Holt, 28 of Harrah, Oklahoma, is the president of the Homietos Motorcycle Club and was charged with deadly conduct. Mahir Alihodizic, 36 of Kansas City, Kansas, is the vice president of the Homietos Motorcycle Club and was charged with evading detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Eric Ross Oberholt, 28, is a member of the Homeitos Motorcycle Club and was charged with deadly conduct.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and involves several state and federal agencies, with additional charges expected to be filed in the future. They stressed that anytime residents see activity involving motorcycle clubs, they should call local law enforcement.

