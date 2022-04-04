Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

PHOTOS: New York police rescue seal from Long Island roadway

Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby...
Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby seal was spotted scooting through a traffic circle.(Southampton Town Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police came to the rescue of an aquatic animal on Sunday that found itself trapped on the dry land of a New York street.

In a Facebook post, Southampton Town police said their dispatchers received a call Sunday about a seal in the roadway at a Long Island traffic circle.

Officers responded to the location and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near an inn.

Caption

The officers detained the seal until it was taken safely by the Riverhead Foundation Rescue Center of the Long Island Aquarium.

The program director of the center said seal season is approaching. He said that harbor seals usually rest on rocks and beaches, and something like this situation is uncommon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

SPC Outlook
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
Police say that near the concert stage, officers found that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore...
Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
1st day ends with no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Suddenly, Tesla’s Elon Musk is Twitter’s biggest stakeholder
A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
What we know about the 151,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas