Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have acquired two first round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Monday, April 4.

The Saints get the No. 16 and No. 19 overall picks in exchange for the No. 18 overall choice.

The Saints also got a sixth round pick in the deal, while giving up a third round compensatory selection and seventh round choice. Philadelphia was also rewarded a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a second round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft:

First Round: No. 16 Overall

First Round: No. 19 Overall

Second Round: No. 49 Overall

Third Round: No. 98 Overall (Compensatory)

Fourth Round: No. 120 Overall

Fifth Round: No. 161 Overall

Sixth Round: No. 194 Overall

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges
SPC Outlook
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night

Latest News

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
The NFL will require all of its professional football teams to hire a minority, or female,...
NFL teams must hire a minority offensive coach in upcoming season, league reports
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs