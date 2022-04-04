Take a sneak peek inside Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ahead of its expected opening this month, Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees in Bossier City opened its doors Monday, April 4 for KSLA News 12 and other select guests.

Our KSLA News 12 crew got a tour of the facility ahead of its opening. Surge Entertainment co-owner Drew Brees, a former New Orleans Saints quarterback, also attended, posing for pictures with fans and handing out signed photos.

“If you talk about the inspiration for building our Surge Entertainment centers, we think of our own kids,” Brees explained. “What do they like to do? What do we like to do with our own kids?”

The entertainment venue will have attractions like indoor zip lining, bowling, sports simulators, laser tag, arcade games and more. The 60,000-square-foot facility is the company’s largest location so far.

While the facility was originally expected to bring in 100 jobs, general manager Blaine Chapman said he has hired 125 employees and is still hiring.

Thrill seekers can expect the venue to open as early as Friday, April 8. However, employees say that could change.

