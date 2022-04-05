Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton says world still in pandemic phase of COVID-19

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC’s Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton said the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 is still going strong.

“As much as we would like to rename the phase we are in right now, really there is no indication that we are there yet. We should not be surprised when we hear a headline that there is a new variant or that cases are starting to go up a little bit,” she said.

Ashton made these comments and other observations about the current state of the pandemic as she joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now Tuesday morning.

