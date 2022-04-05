Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.

The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

Police say Tessa Kozelka left with her “boyfriend” Micey Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m.

Tessa is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. She has a 50-cent piece size birthmark on her right leg.

Police say Micey Stiver, also her stepbrother, is a 23-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

They are reportedly driving in a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio registration N697141.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges

Latest News

A large tree fell onto a carport on Tomlin Street in Whitehouse early Tuesday morning.
Tomlin Street Storm Damage
Whitehouse Storm Damage
Angelina County Public Hearing
Angelina County Public Hearing
Fulton Resentenced
Fulton Resentenced
Rusk County homes, businesses damaged in overnight severe weather
Rusk County homes, businesses damaged in overnight severe weather