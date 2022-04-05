Angelina County commissioners consider comments from public about Chuck Walker’s termination

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the community gathered Tuesday at the Angelina County Courthouse to voice opinions on Chuck Walker’s termination as county road engineer.

The commissioners voted to remove Walker on March 22. Walker was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document. He is accused of approving a false entry on an employee time sheet. However, he claims he was let go in retaliation. The County Judge Don Lymbery and two county commissioners were arrested on allegations of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act. Citizen Clyde Wright Jr. said he was disappointed in the court’s decision.

“A person that is qualified to do a job, who has not been convicted and tried in a court of law, but is still condemned by people that just don’t like him,” Wright said.

A request for reconsideration of Chuck Walker’s termination would have to be initiated by a member of the commissioners court. Citizen Karen Mullins said her road was worked on by Chuck Walker and is now in a worse state.

“Now we have six inches of mud every time it rains. Large sticks, pine, straw, I have to get out of my vehicle to throw the large sticks out of the road. My daughter’s car is low to the road and can hardly drive up this road when it rains,” Mullins said.

Scott Brazil asked the court to reverse their decision to terminate Chuck Walker as county road engineer to avoid a lawsuit.

“If a lawsuit is necessary, I promise the citizens of Angelina County that we will shine the light on any misdeeds, and we will follow those misdeeds wherever they are,” Brazil said.

Citizen Robert Flournoy did not obey the court’s request to speak within the three minute time frame. Flournoy said he would take all the time he needs. The commissioners voted to grant him extra time to hear what he needed to say.

“After the whistle blower thing was declared, you all fired this man, when the statute specifically says you shall not,” Flournoy said.

County Judge Keith Wright said if Chuck Walker’s thirty day notice period is finalized and no commissioner requests for reevaluation, the court will plan to immediately put out notice to receive applications for another engineer or road administrator.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.