Appeals process now moves to federal level for local man sitting on death row.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gabriel Hall was sentenced to death for murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife Linda in their College Station home in 2011.

Hall, who was an 18-year-old student at A&M Consolidated High School at the time of the murder, is now 29 and on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston.

The state’s highest criminal appeals court recently announced that Hall’s 2015 capital murder conviction will not be reheard, but according to a legal expert, he won’t be executed anytime soon.

Shane Phelps, KBTX’s legal analyst, joined First News at Four to talk about this new development.

According to Phelps, it’s not surprising that the court refused to rehear the case.

“Every once in a while you’ll see them grant a rehearing and change their opinion, but not very often,” he explained.

The Court of Criminal Appeals’ rejection of the rehearing ended the state challenge, but Hall still has options.

“Once the state appeals are concluded as they appear to be in this case, then the federal litigation begins, so this will almost certainly be appealed through a writ of habeas corpus to federal courts. It’ll likely go to a Federal District Court, then though the Appellate structure all the way to the United States Supreme Court,” said Phelps.

This process can take decades, because according to Phelps, “one of the hallmarks of death penalty litigation is that from the time that somebody is sentenced to death until the time that their case is final, which it almost never can be.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.