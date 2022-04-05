Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking

A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.((Source: Nacogdoches Police Department))
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Texas – A Little Rock, Arkansas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Leanthony Ray Moses, 45, pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to just over 11 years in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 17, 2019, Moses was stopped by local law enforcement in Nacogdoches for a traffic violation.  The officer’s canine partner alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle during the traffic stop.  A search of the vehicle revealed 2,926 grams of methamphetamine.  Moses was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 20, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.

