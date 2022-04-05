East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Todd Laughrey is an East Texas horse veterinarian who was taking care of the animals last week, when he heard an employee yell, “Call 9-1-1!”

Working with animals, he assumed someone got kicked by a horse.

“As soon as she got through the door, I realized this was not just a kick,” Laughrey said.

An employee brought a woman inside; she was covered in blood.

“Her shirt was torn,” Laughrey said. “So much blood on her face. She was just so beat up. So beat. Her face was just a mess.”

Laughrey said she had burns on her arms. The employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards him.

“Barreling through the woods,” Laughrey said. “Running through the woods and just started screaming for help.”

Laughrey tried to help calm her and asked her questions like, “My God, where have you been? What’s going on? Who did this to you?”

“Can you lock the doors? No one can get in here!” Laughrey said the woman asked.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the woman is from Maine. She met the six suspects online and was living in the home with them from November, until the day she escaped.

The woman initially said she did not need an ambulance, but after seeing her injuries, Laughrey knew she needed help.

The suspects are being held in the Henderson County Jail on aggravated kidnapping charges. Their bonds are set for $500,000 each.

