TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas ... it’s so easy to make, and so packed with flavor you won’t believe it!

Fazzoletti is a thin pasta sheet, and it derives its name from the word handkerchief, since they reminded someone in Liguria of them a long time ago. Instead of making our own fazzoletti from scratch, we can use lasagna noodles broken into four squares each to replicate the look. The pasta isn’t as delicate, since lasagna noodles are a bit thicker, but no one seems to complain, because the flavors are so wonderful in this recipe.

Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

8 ounces of dry lasagna noodles, broken into four squares each

1/2 to 2/3 cup good pesto

1 cup shaved Parmesan

6 ounces raw snow peas

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Boil pasta in well-salted water (I add about a tablespoon salt) for about 12 minutes, or until tender. Remove the pasta, but keep the pasta water.

2. Place the pasta in a large bowl. Then, drop the snow peas into the pasta water and cook until bright green, just a. minute or two if you like to keep them crisp.

3. Drain the snow peas, and add them, the pesto, and the parmesan to the pasta, and stir well until every noodle is coated.

4. Taste for salt level, and add more if needed.

Serve with more shaved parmesan and a sprinkle of black pepper on top. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.