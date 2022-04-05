Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph

You won't believe that something so easy could be so delicious!
You won't believe that something so easy could be so delicious!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas ... it’s so easy to make, and so packed with flavor you won’t believe it!

Fazzoletti is a thin pasta sheet, and it derives its name from the word handkerchief, since they reminded someone in Liguria of them a long time ago. Instead of making our own fazzoletti from scratch, we can use lasagna noodles broken into four squares each to replicate the look. The pasta isn’t as delicate, since lasagna noodles are a bit thicker, but no one seems to complain, because the flavors are so wonderful in this recipe.

Faux fazzoletti with pesto and snow peas by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

8 ounces of dry lasagna noodles, broken into four squares each

1/2 to 2/3 cup good pesto

1 cup shaved Parmesan

6 ounces raw snow peas

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Boil pasta in well-salted water (I add about a tablespoon salt) for about 12 minutes, or until tender. Remove the pasta, but keep the pasta water.

2. Place the pasta in a large bowl. Then, drop the snow peas into the pasta water and cook until bright green, just a. minute or two if you like to keep them crisp.

3. Drain the snow peas, and add them, the pesto, and the parmesan to the pasta, and stir well until every noodle is coated.

4. Taste for salt level, and add more if needed.

Serve with more shaved parmesan and a sprinkle of black pepper on top. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial

Latest News

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink
In Europe, Jägerschnitzel is a hearty mushroom sauce. At Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant, they...
Jägerschnitzel by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant
The USDA predicts the price of groceries will continue to go up in 2022.
USDA forecasting higher food, grocery costs in 2022
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter