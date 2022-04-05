First Alert: Tracking a mid-week cold front that will bring back cooler, drier air to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s unseasonably warm weather will be short-lived as a shift in our weather pattern will bring down some chilly air for the middle-to-latter part of the week as a strong cold front sweeps on through tomorrow morning, shifting our winds to the north, ushering in a fresh batch of cool, dry air.

We will have some clouds develop along the front, and there is a small chance that cold front could squeeze out some drizzle or a wet fizzle before the drier air takes over.

Behind the cold frontal passage on Wednesday morning, it will be turning windy as north winds will be blowing in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting a bit higher at times on Wednesday afternoon. Even though daytime highs will be in the upper 70′s, the humidity will be so much lower, setting the stage for chilly nights and mild afternoons to return to the Piney Woods for the rest of the week.

Behind the frontal passage we will have wake-up temperatures in the 40′s with highs in the lower 70′s from Thursday and Friday under sun-filled skies and northerly breezes. In other words, it will be a cool sunshine in the Piney Woods.

By this weekend, we will finally see the return of southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to daytime highs warming up into the upper 70′s on Saturday before the mercury climbs into the lower 80′s by Sunday afternoon with more clouds entering the picture as well.

With the return of deeper moisture and another shift in the weather pattern, we will bring back some modest rain and thunderstorm chances early next week as the storm track shifts back over Texas. Outside of any downpours, it will be warm, humid, and breezy as the wild roller coaster ride that is our spring season, continues.

