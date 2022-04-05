Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘A nice challenge’: Lubbock student competing for national Memory Master title, plus $10k prize

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock student will compete for the national title of “memory master” and a $10,000 prize. More than one hundred thousand students participate, including those from the American territory of Guam and Hawaii.

Marianne Fisher is a twelve-year-old home-school child who has been a memory master for five years. It’s her last year to participate, so she is one of 16 chosen to compete for the national title, meaning she must recall facts from the previous three competitions.

“I’ve done that every single year, so I’ve already memorized it already. I just have to almost refresh my memory and kind of redo it and get freshened up,” Fisher said.

Each year, participants must recall more than a hundred facts in spelling bee style. Then they must redraw a map of the world, and for a final round, students must recall a timeline of facts forward and backward. Fisher’s favorite section requires the least preparation.

“They give you a list of 12 memory work facts that you can make a story out of. Because I like stuff like that. Just random out of your head, no notes,” Fisher said. Preparation for a competition takes nearly five hours a day, including memory tricks.

“I have songs made up that I listen to because I find that songs often stick in my head a lot better. So half of it is working on a song, and half of it just has to memorize it,” Fisher said. She says the skills gained from classical conversation competitions will help her in adulthood.

“It’s such a nice challenge, and to basically get to learn how to learn is very important. Like later on, if you have stuff, you have to memorize or list, or fact, like okay, I can do this. This is how you do it. You do it this way,” Fisher said.

There are about five local chapters here in Lubbock, and Fisher is one of two Texas students competing for the national title. Fisher is set to compete in North Carolina at the end of April.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Source: Gray News Media
Toddler found unresponsive in Polk County pond dies
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm
Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program
Mathews said the Administrative Judge and the Technical Advisor listened to testimonies and...
PA Prospect Corp. withdraws request to build waste facility in San Augustine County
“Here he was at one month old that night and he already has made his little round through a...
TXDOT begins clearing out debris in Nacogdoches County
CAMP V SERVICE DOGS
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program