Security changes made at Bi-State Justice Center in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Changes have been made to how visitors enter and exit the Bi-State Justice Center building in downtown Texarkana for security purposes.

Now, the only way in is the northernmost entrance located on Broad Street; the other doors will only be used to exit the building. Also, visitors must go through a metal detector before entering the facility. Leaders have been making the adjustments for a couple of weeks now. Building manager, Kristine Barron, says they decided to do this because of dangerous items being brought inside the center.

“We have come across several knives that people are carrying in. We’ve accosted one gun, a couple of machetes that people bring in with them, so just trying to keep the building safe for the public and for the employees,” Barron said.

The Bi-State Justice Center is the home of multiple Arkansas and Texas courtrooms, along with the Texarkana, Ark. and Texas police departments, as well as the Bowie County Jail and other city and state offices.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.