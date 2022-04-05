Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A low chance for showers tomorrow morning, then dry through the weekend. Highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s for Palm Sunday. Showers and storms again possible by next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.