Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A low chance for showers tomorrow morning, then dry through the weekend. Highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s for Palm Sunday. Showers and storms again possible by next Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-5-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-5-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-5-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-5-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in place for the overnight, early morning hours on Tuesday