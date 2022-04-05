Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Clearing skies and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  After a bumpy night, storms are quickly ending this morning with some clearing skies in many places.  Temperatures are dropping into the lower 60s this morning and some patchy fog could be possible after last night’s rainfall.  Expect winds today to be breezy and out of the southwest which will warm things up quickly.  Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mi d80s today before a cold front moves through tomorrow morning.  There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles along the cold front.  Otherwise, tomorrow will be breezy and cooler with the coolest air filtering into East Texas Thursday and Friday.  Sunshine and quiet weather continues into the weekend with a quick warm up.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

The ARPA funds will be used to help prepare in case of future winter storms like that seen in...
City of Lufkin hears first of two budget amendment readings for American Rescue Plan funds
Pictured are Tommy Chambless (left) and Keiosha Rowinski. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan...
Tyler County deputies arrest 2 in connection with burglary of home in Dam-B area
What we know about the 151,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus 'large number of migrants' to Washington D.C.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus 'large number of migrants' to Washington D.C.