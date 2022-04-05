Tuesday’s Weather: Clearing skies and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! After a bumpy night, storms are quickly ending this morning with some clearing skies in many places. Temperatures are dropping into the lower 60s this morning and some patchy fog could be possible after last night’s rainfall. Expect winds today to be breezy and out of the southwest which will warm things up quickly. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mi d80s today before a cold front moves through tomorrow morning. There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles along the cold front. Otherwise, tomorrow will be breezy and cooler with the coolest air filtering into East Texas Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and quiet weather continues into the weekend with a quick warm up.

