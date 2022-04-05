Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler native makes it through another round on American Idol

Fritz Hager III
Fritz Hager III(American Broadcasting Company)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, California (KLTV) - Tyler native Fritz Hager III wowed the American Idol Judges with a song he composed himself.

Hager said he composed the song, Inconsequential Love, for his sister after a fight between the two.

He received a standing ovation from Katy Perry for the performance and made it to the top 24.

RELATED:

+ East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Risk of strong winds, severe weather overnight
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
Marcell Thomas Jr., 39, was indicted for first-degree felony murder after he turned himself in...
Grand jury indicts Polk County man on first-degree murder, aggravated assault charges

Latest News

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
In 1987 Calaway would join World Class Championship Wrestling where he cut his teeth winning He...
WebXtra: Undertaker goes from junior college basketball to WWE Hall of Fame
WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre discusses final prep work for WrestleMania, career of The Undertaker
KTRE's Caleb Beames talks with WWE wrestler Damian Priest, who is favored to win this Friday's...
Damian Priest discusses WrestleMania, influences of Scott Hall and the Undertaker