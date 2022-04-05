Tyler native makes it through another round on American Idol
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, California (KLTV) - Tyler native Fritz Hager III wowed the American Idol Judges with a song he composed himself.
Hager said he composed the song, Inconsequential Love, for his sister after a fight between the two.
He received a standing ovation from Katy Perry for the performance and made it to the top 24.
RELATED:
+ East Texan Fritz Hager earns a spot in American Idol’s Hollywood week after acoustic audition
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.