WATCH: Greta Van Susteren on Putin’s war crimes, genocide

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now on Tuesday to. discuss the accusations against Russia, that they’re perpetrating terrible war crimes against civilians.

Also, the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act was celebrated at the White House with former Pres. Obama in attendance.

