ABC’s Rick Klein discusses effectiveness of Russia sanctions, Jan. 6 committee developments

ABC's Rick Klein talks to ETN's Jeremy G. Butler.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler to talk about a range of developments in the realm of domestic and international politics. Among them include the effectiveness of President Biden’s sanctions against Russia, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s recent meeting with the January 6 committee.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

