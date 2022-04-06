AC softball benefiting from hot hitting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College softball team is forcing teams to take their bats serious.

The Lady Roadrunners are sitting at 24-10 on the year and 6-4 in conference. Their offensive production is the best part about the team. Currently the team leads Region XIV in home runs with 64, runs scored with 263, team batting average with .385 and slugging percentage with .667.

“I feel like our depth is unmatched in our region with what we can do top to bottom,” head coach Josh Barnes said. “We have had the 9 hole hit a home run. We have had the 8 hole hit a game winning home run. Obviously the top of the lineup they are hitting really well. Anyone can change a game for us at any time.”

Standing up against the rest of the nation, the team is fifth in homers, 16th in batting average and seventh in slugging percentage.

”It is a mindset for us,” team home run leader Sarah Mays said. “We all step in the batters box with the same approach. Everyone has a plan and that is to pass the bat. Everyone is clicking together as as a team.”

The team hopes to keep the hitting hot on Wednesday against Galveston College after scoring 31 runs last week in two conference games against Lamar State- Port Arthur.

“When one person is on, we are all on,” freshman Alyssa Collazo said. “We feed off of each other. When one gets a hit we all get a hit and we get really rowdy when we are all cheering and all that.”

Wednesday’s home doubleheader against the Whitecaps starts at 3 p.m.

