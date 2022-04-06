Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
House debates contempt for Scavino, Navarro in Jan. 6 probe
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19