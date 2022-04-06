Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus

The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is working with Canadian food and health agencies to investigate a multi-state outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from British Columbia.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, the FDA confirmed.

These states include:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The FDA says oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with norovirus may also look, smell and taste normal.

Norovirus can infect people of all ages, and the most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache and body ache.

These symptoms will usually develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. People typically recover from norovirus in one to three days.

To protect yourself from norovirus infection, the FDA urges you to avoid eating raw oysters in any of the locations listed above. If you have any of the products, the agency recommends throwing them away or returning them to the distributor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
House debates contempt for Scavino, Navarro in Jan. 6 probe
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19