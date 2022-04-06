First Alert: Gusty, north winds will bring back the cooler temperatures under clear skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You may not have felt a big temperature drop behind today’s cold frontal passage, but you probably felt the drier air and lower humidity that followed in its wake.

With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, it will be much cooler as lows drop into the middle 40′s.

Thursday will be sunny, but very windy and blustery. Northwest winds will be around 20 mph, gusting to 30 to 35 mph throughout the day. This will keep our daytime highs struggling to get out of the 60′s.

With the northerly winds continuing through Friday, we will keep the chilly mornings and mild afternoons in place under sun-filled skies.

The only negative about our weather the next couple of days is the gusty winds will combine with the dry air and dry fuels to elevate the wildfire risk in east Texas.

By this weekend, we will finally see the return of southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to daytime highs warming up into the upper 70′s on Saturday before the mercury climbs into the lower 80′s by Sunday afternoon with more clouds entering the picture as well.

With the return of deeper moisture and another shift in the weather pattern, we will bring back some modest rain and thunderstorm chances early next week as the storm track shifts back over Texas. Outside of any downpours, it will be warm, humid, and breezy as the wild roller coaster ride that is our spring season, continues.

The wet and unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around through the middle of next week.

Early prognostications indicate we could receive two-to-three inches of rainfall next week, which would be fantastic news if it were to come to fruition.

It is too early to say yet whether or not severe weather is in play next week, but given the time of year we are in, you cannot rule it out.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.