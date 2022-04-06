Forest Service warns of high fire danger, including large fires across the state

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - The state is under a high wildfire notice, which is only expected to get worse as the week goes on, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Erin O’Connor with the forest service said they don’t only need people to pay attention this week, but this whole year, as fires are on the rise.

“Fire activity so far in this winter and early spring 2022 is definitely above normal,” O’Connor said.

More than 3,000 wildfires have burned across the state impacting almost 350,000 acres, according to the forest service. The main concerns making this week such a high potential for wild fires is low humidity and high winds.

“When that aligns with those critically dry grasses and vegetation on the landscape, we do expect that we could potentially have larger wildfires. Wildfires that move and spread quickly across the landscape and that out-pace firefighter suppression efforts,” she said.

Brazos County District 2 Fire Chief Joe Boyd said they need people to prepare for a fire rather than react.

“Watch your controlled burns and any burn piles you may have prior to it to prevent ever having to call us. Once we’ve had to come out, it’s normally because things have already gotten out of hand,” he said.

Boyd said they need people to call every controlled burn into their nonemergency number especially while they are on high alert.

O’Connor said nine out of ten wildfires are due to human activity, making them preventable. But, this is only preventable with the right steps.

“Delay any type of activity on your property that involves burning or that could potentially cause a spark and create a new wildfire,” she said.

To report a controlled burn contact (979) 361-4900. If you see a wildfire, Boyd said that needs to be reported immediately because quick action can prevent further damage.

