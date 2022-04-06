Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.

Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.
Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESLACO, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that undocumented migrants in Texas will be sent by charter buses to Washington D.C.

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday from Weslaco.

“One thing that we are making available to the mayor of McAllen, as opposed to McAllen having to shoulder the burden and cost of dealing with the incredibly large number of migrants that the Biden administration is basically just leaving there in McAllen, Texas, is now offering, in the process of being able to deploy and move all those migrants by bus to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said.

Abbott used McAllen as an example and went on to explain that all people dropped off by the federal government will be bused to Washington.

“Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington DC.”

Abbott made the announcement after the Biden Administration announced the elimination of Title 42, which cited the pandemic as a reason for not accepting people coming to the country illegally.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Whitehouse Storm Damage Follow Up
Whitehouse Storm Damage Follow Up
Broadband Listening Tour
Broadband Listening Tour
Adam Meeting
Hager tells oil, gas group that petroleum is not going anywhere
The ARPA funds will be used to help prepare in case of future winter storms like that seen in...
City of Lufkin hears first of two budget amendment readings for American Rescue Plan funds
Pictured are Tommy Chambless (left) and Keiosha Rowinski. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan...
Tyler County deputies arrest 2 in connection with burglary of home in Dam-B area