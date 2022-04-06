Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.

WESLACO, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that undocumented migrants in Texas will be sent by charter buses to Washington D.C.

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday from Weslaco.

“One thing that we are making available to the mayor of McAllen, as opposed to McAllen having to shoulder the burden and cost of dealing with the incredibly large number of migrants that the Biden administration is basically just leaving there in McAllen, Texas, is now offering, in the process of being able to deploy and move all those migrants by bus to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said.

Abbott used McAllen as an example and went on to explain that all people dropped off by the federal government will be bused to Washington.

“Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington DC.”

Abbott made the announcement after the Biden Administration announced the elimination of Title 42, which cited the pandemic as a reason for not accepting people coming to the country illegally.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.