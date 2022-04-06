Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Houston police say officers shot, killed man who charged with knife

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Houston police say officers shot and wounded a man when he charged at them with a knife after he killed a construction worker with the worker’s own stolen truck, crashed into the lobby of a high-rise, and then stabbed someone else.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the suspect carjacked the 59-year-old construction worker’s truck shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. As the victim was walking to the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, the suspect ran him over and then crashed into the lobby of the building. He says the suspect then stabbed another man, who is in stable condition and that officers shot the suspect twice after he charged at them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

Latest News

Whitehouse Storm Damage Follow Up
Whitehouse Storm Damage Follow Up
Broadband Listening Tour
Broadband Listening Tour
Adam Meeting
Hager tells oil, gas group that petroleum is not going anywhere
The ARPA funds will be used to help prepare in case of future winter storms like that seen in...
City of Lufkin hears first of two budget amendment readings for American Rescue Plan funds