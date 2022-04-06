The Stew Review: Morbius sucks the fun out of a campy concept

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you wanted to point to a movie that proved the wheels are beginning to fall off the Superhero Comic Book Movie Party Bus that has been going full throttle since 2008, Morbius would be a prime candidate to prove such a point.

To be certain, I personally am not going to make such a conjecture. That would be silly. These movies are going to continue to be largely well-made and make tons of money for at least a few more years. But Morbius is the kind of hubristic misfire that provides sufficient fodder for anyone wishing to proclaim as such. I’m not going to. But I could.

What I will assure you of, however, is that regardless of your feelings toward the current comic book to silver screen pipeline, Morbius represents an undeniable nadir for the current incarnation of the superhero cinematic subgenre. I have no idea who this movie was supposed to appeal to or otherwise entertain outside of Jared Leto’s own vanity but here it has arrived nonetheless, all with the audacity of not even being an interesting or entertaining bad movie. It’s just bad bad. It’s boring bad. This character and the material had the potential to be shaped into something oozing with campy charm, an identity that at minimum would have allowed it to fully stand out among its contemporaries. Instead we get a movie that never manages to justify its meager existence, much less provide a reason to demand your time and money.

Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a world-famous hematologist whose invention of synthetic blood has changed the world and earned him a Nobel Prize. But alas, Morbius is so principled that he rejects the prize because his invention doesn’t cure the very specific blood disease that has plagued him his entire life. So into the bin the prize goes (along with the $1 million dollar check) and off Michael sails to international waters so he can conduct a very illegal experiment that will potentially cure his incurable disease. As you can likely guess, things go horribly wrong.

Unfortunately it’s not just Dr. Morbius’ life that goes horribly wrong, it’s the movie as well. From the time Morbius makes his transformation until after the second mid-credits stinger, I was left in awe of just how inert this thing is. The central conflict feels like it happens out of sheer obligation rather than anything approaching a genuinely compelling narrative. This had the makings of being a comic book version of a classic monster movie But where those movies might have their protagonist contend with the duality of their nature being given physical form, Morbius largely treats this aspect of the character as an annoyance at best. There is little reckoning to be found here. Morbius constantly hungers for blood, but by and large the movie treats this endless craving as though he just really wants a big sandwich and not the moral, physical and philosophical dilemma that it quite clearly is.

This lack of consideration for even the most basic existential or moral conflict could have been assuaged if the physical portion of said conflict were even remotely interesting. Instead we mostly get a few scenes where Morbius and his lifelong best friend, Milo (Matt Smith) hiss at each other before the CGI takes over completely for the shortest fight scenes I’ve ever witnessed in a movie of this sort.

I’m not saying that any of this had to be as philosophically engaging as The Fountain or as viscerally entertaining as Blade (though even the moribund Blade Trinity manages to be more entertaining as far as comic book vampire shenanigans go). I just wanted it to feel like it has something on its mind one way or the other.

Alas, Jared Leto seems largely uninterested in injecting anything resembling a personality into the proceedings. I’m not sure what anyone involved thought he would bring to the part but it’s clear that Matt Smith should have been in the title role because he’s the only here who seems to even remotely understand what the assignment is. Make the whole movie match his hammy energy and you’d at least have something with a pulse.

Alas, we’re left with a movie that goes nowhere, does very little and says even less. I am often loathe to refer to movies or TV shows as “content” the way they often are in this age where both are frequently unceremoniously dumped onto various streaming services. But Morbius can only be described as “content,” a movie whose existence seems to be purely in service of being on a list somewhere that someone can point to as an accomplishment.

