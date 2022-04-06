Texas Rangers investigating after Killeen Police officer shoots man outside gas station

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer with the Killeen Police Department shot a man during a disturbance outside a gas station.

The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. outside the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street.

Police officers responding to a 911 call were told an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officers approached the individual and “an altercation ensued,” police said.

“The officers attempted to subdue him with their Taser and were unsuccessful,” police further said.

The altercation continued and one of the officers discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual.

Paramedics took the man to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave.

