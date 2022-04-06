Tyler County deputies arrest 2 in connection with burglary of home in Dam-B area

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred at a home in the Dam-B area in late March. The suspects allegedly stole two golf carts, an ATV, a .22-caliber rifle, a minibike, and yard tools.

According to a post on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, Tommy Chambless, 28, and Keiosha Rowinsky, 30, both of the Town Bluff area, were arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity. Rowinsky was also charged with felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Milton Powers set Chambless’ total bond amount at $125,000. Collectively, Rowinsky’s bond amount was set at $225,000.

On March 28, TCSO deputies responded to a home on County Road 4120 in the Dam-VB area to check out a report of trespassers. However, when they got to the scene, they couldn’t find anyone and told the property owners, who were out of town, that sheriff’s deputies would do extra patrols in that area, the Facebook post stated.

At about 8 a.m. the next day, deputies patrolling CR 4120 found ATV tracks that were not visible the previous day leading to the home of the people who had requested extra patrols in the area. The TCSO deputies went on the property and found two golf carts and an ATV missing from where they had been parked the previous day.

The deputies also learned that an RV camper on the property had been broken into, and the suspects took a .22-caliber rifle, an auger, a weed eater, and a minibike, the Facebook post stated.

At bout 10 a.m. on March 29, TCSO deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on FM 92. The driver, who was identified as Chambless, sped off and led authorities on a high-speed chase. He was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a tree and then fled on foot.

“During the investigation of the felony evading, deputies were able to recover evidence relating to the burglary on CR 4120, including video/photos,” the Facebook post stated. “Deputies continued to gather information linking other individuals to the burglary, which led to Justice of the Peace Milton Powers issuing arrest warrants.

On April 4. TCSO deputies went to a home on County Road 4090 in the Dam-B area and arrested Chambless and Rowinksy.

“More arrests are expected as this investigation continues,” the Facebook post stated.

