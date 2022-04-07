Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers visit death row inmate believed to be innocent

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubt about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.  

State Reps. Jeff Leach and Joe Moody on Wednesday led a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row, and visited Melissa Lucio. Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah.

Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there is no evidence that would acquit Lucio of her daughter’s death. But her attorneys say she’s innocent and jurors never heard evidence that would have acquitted her.

Leach described his visit with Lucio as “very powerful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Source: Gray News Media
Toddler found unresponsive in Polk County pond dies
Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco.
Gov. Abbott threatens to bus ‘large number of migrants’ to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
Device with bomb components destroyed at Ector County Courthouse
Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program
Mathews said the Administrative Judge and the Technical Advisor listened to testimonies and...
PA Prospect Corp. withdraws request to build waste facility in San Augustine County