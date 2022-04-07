Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burglars raid Hopkins County church parking lots

Pictured are two of the suspects in a string f vehicle burglaries in Hopkins County. (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the people who broke into several vehicles in church parking lots while the victims were attending services Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the vehicle burglaries occurred in the Sulphur Springs area.

Two of the suspects tried to use stolen debit/credit cards at a Walmart in the county, and they were caught on surveillance video from the store, the Facebook post stated. Stills from the video show that one man was wearing a cross necklace.

The suspects who went to the Hopkins County Walmart were traveling in a burgundy Ford Escape, the Facebook post stated.

Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
“If you have any information about these suspects please contact Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Texas or Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020,” the Facebook post stated.

