Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to officials with Stephen F. Austin University, a fire broke out inside a co-ed residence hall Wednesday night.

At around 7:15 p.m., a small fire broke out in a single room in Lumberjack Landing. Nacogdoches fire and EMS promptly responded, the university said. The flames, which originated in Room 308S as a result of a charging plug issue, activated the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Fifteen rooms were affected by water, and the building was evacuated. No one was injured.

ServPro is on scene cleaning water. Updates will be shared as they are received, the university stated. All affected residents are safe and being attended to.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Source: Gray News Media
Toddler found unresponsive in Polk County pond dies
A large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison for Nacogdoches drug trafficking
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial

Latest News

Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program
Mathews said the Administrative Judge and the Technical Advisor listened to testimonies and...
PA Prospect withdraws request to build waste facility in San Augustine County
“Here he was at one month old that night and he already has made his little round through a...
TXDOT begins clearing out debris in Nacogdoches County
CAMP V SERVICE DOGS
Tyler’s Camp V graduates first service dogs from training program