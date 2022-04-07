Charger starts fire in SFA residence hall

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to officials with Stephen F. Austin University, a fire broke out inside a co-ed residence hall Wednesday night.

At around 7:15 p.m., a small fire broke out in a single room in Lumberjack Landing. Nacogdoches fire and EMS promptly responded, the university said. The flames, which originated in Room 308S as a result of a charging plug issue, activated the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Fifteen rooms were affected by water, and the building was evacuated. No one was injured.

ServPro is on scene cleaning water. Updates will be shared as they are received, the university stated. All affected residents are safe and being attended to.

