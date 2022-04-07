Man charged with murder after woman is fatally shot inside Copperas Cove home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Frazier, 37, who was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the same home where a woman was fatally shot, has been charged with murder, online jail records show.

In addition to murder, Frazier was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road in Copperas Cove on April 7 at about 12:25 p.m. after someone called 911 for help, then hung up.

Destiney Jassmund Carey, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

Frazier was also found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He was charged after his release from the medical facility.

Police have not officially confirmed if Frazier is being charged with murder in connection with the death of Carey. Police have also not clarified if Frazier and Carey were married or a couple.

KWTX is working to learn more about the deadly shooting.

