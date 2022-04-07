Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after woman is fatally shot inside Copperas Cove home

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Frazier, 37, who was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the same home where a woman was fatally shot, has been charged with murder, online jail records show.

In addition to murder, Frazier was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Hobby Road in Copperas Cove on April 7 at about 12:25 p.m. after someone called 911 for help, then hung up.

Destiney Jassmund Carey, 33, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

Frazier was also found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He was charged after his release from the medical facility.

Police have not officially confirmed if Frazier is being charged with murder in connection with the death of Carey. Police have also not clarified if Frazier and Carey were married or a couple.

KWTX is working to learn more about the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Three separate rounds of severe weather possible in East Texas early this week
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. (Source: Stephen F. Austin State University website)
SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Wind blew a roof over at the Shamrock convenience store at the intersection of FM 1194 and SH...
Wind gusts causing damage, power outages across East Texas
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down for work zone safety
TxDOT urges drives to slow down for work zone safety
TxDOT urges drivers to slow down for work zone safety
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon
Sean Swarner talks to Devyn Shea on East Texas Now
Cancer survivor, mountain climber Sean Swarner to share life story at Tyler luncheon
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas