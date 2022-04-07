Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.
On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.
For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.
A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.
It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.
At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.
