High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says

Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach molested him more than 50 times, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
VALRICO, Fla. (Gray News) - A football coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach molested him more than 50 times.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Hike, 33, is accused of molesting the student while coaching his football team at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico (15 miles east of Tampa) beginning in 2017. Hike worked as a coach but was not employed as a teacher at the high school.

Just weeks ago, on March 23, Hike was previously arrested when another juvenile victim at Livingston Academy in Seffner reported Hike for showing him pornographic images and touching him inappropriately on five occasions.

For the first arrest, Hike was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and selling or distributing obscene material to a minor. For Wednesday’s arrest, Hike was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he will do everything in his power to make sure Hike is held accountable for the actions he is accused of committing.

“Children should be able to trust their teachers and coaches. Individuals who break that trust and abuse their power must be rooted out and brought to justice,” Chronister said in a Facebook post. “Our investigators revealed that this suspect broke the trust of his victims and our community on more than one occasion.”

Detectives are encouraging anyone else who may have been a victim of Hike to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

