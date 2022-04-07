Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA bowling opens NCAA Regionals Friday against #4 Sam Houston

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team left East Texas Wednesday afternoon and headed to Arlington where they will play in the NCAA Regionals Friday.

SFA earned an at-large big into the event and will take on rival Sam Houston, another at-large participant. The match will take place at 9 a.m. Friday . The event is double elimination so if SFA wins or loses in the opening round they would play again at 3 p.m. A second loss on the opening day would end their season while at least one win would get them into Saturday action.

SFA is looking to win their third national title. The Ladyjacks won it all in 2016 and 2019.

The full bracket for the regionals can be seen here.

