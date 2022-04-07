Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and breezy conditions again today. Storms possible early next week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Northwesterly winds will be breezy once again today and could gust upwards of 30+ mph at times, so please refrain from doing any outdoor burning for now. Highs this afternoon will sit in the mild upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunny and breezy conditions prevail for the rest of the workweek as mornings begin in the lower to middle 40s and highs top off in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Southerly winds return on Saturday and will help our dry air quickly warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds increase later on Palm Sunday but most look to stay dry. Storm chances increase yet again for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as moisture and instability return to East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed northern portions of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly for the late afternoon into the late evening hours on all three days. This next potential round of severe weather is still several days away, so please remain weather alert and monitor for further updates. Just know that we are watching this set up closely and will keep you updated with the latest.

