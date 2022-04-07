Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny & Breezy today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Grab your jackets because it’s much cooler out there this morning.  Temperatures are starting out in the 40s across East Texas.  The light northwesterly breeze this morning will pick up making for a windy and cool afternoon.  Northwest winds will gust to 20 and 25 mph today and temperatures will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon.  Much of the same cool, windy weather for tomorrow, but at least more sunshine is in the forecast.  By the weekend, temperatures begin to warm up and early next week there will be another chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

