TXDOT begins clearing out debris in Nacogdoches County

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It has been over three weeks since tornadoes hit towns in Deep East Texas. Roadways have been cleared out since then, but much debris is still left to pick up.

Work began today in Houston and Nacogdoches counties along various roadways to remove trees and other debris left on or near roadways by the storms or by TXDOT. Global emergency services, Beaumont, and CDR Maguire Emergency Management, and Houston, will serve as contractors for the $3 million project. Signs have been put up on the roadways in Nacogdoches County where workers will cleaning up.

The Davis family in Cushing had their home damaged during the storm and they say they are moving forward.

“It just sounded like a freight train and that’s when the roof ripped off, and it was the most helpless feeling I ever experienced,” said homeowner Jason Davis.

Their home had multiple damages including three quarters of their roof ripped off, and had flooding filled up in the nursery room and kitchen.

“Here he was at one month old that night and he already has made his little round through a tornado, and he held on like a champ. He’s got his work jeans on today and he’s going to help us do some cleanup. That’s what we do, is clean up and take milk breaks.” said Davis about his newborn.

The clean up will continue up to three weeks. After completion they will assist in removing debris from county roads and off-system roads.

