Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: SFA hosting first track and field event on newly installed track

By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Stephen F. Austin track and field team is getting ready for their push through the spring season by hosting an invitational meet on campus, their first since 2019.

Over the next three days the program will be hosting the Carl Knight Invitational, as well as a heptathlon and decathlon.

The Lumberjack program had not hosted an event at home in three years due to the condition of the old track and the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic department recently installed a new track which, along with the football field at Homer Bryce Stadium, was fully funded by private donations and named the Jimmy W. Murphy Field. Murphy was inducted into the Lumberjack Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and has contributed over $2 million to Stephen F. Austin State University over the years to support football scholarships and enrich the SFA football program.

SFA will also host the Earl Milner invitational on April 15. The program is set to host the WAC outdoor championships in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyron Hickman (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Lufkin man gets 45 years for toddler’s death
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest News

TYUS BOWSER
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High
Nevada Community beats Chapel Hill
Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis
Arp ISD head football coach Dale Irwin is retiring after 19 years. (Source: Arp ISD website)
Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins
SFA Football Coach Ryan Ivey opines on Lamar College leaving the WAC.
Lamar leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry
SFA Football Coach Ryan Ivey opines on Lamar College leaving the WAC.
WEBXTRA: Lamar College leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry