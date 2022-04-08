Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Blueberry-white chocolate bread pudding by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This bread pudding is wonderful to have on hand for breakfast or brunch with some bacon and a cup of coffee, or for a dessert after dinner.

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 16 ounce baguette, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 2/3 cup white chocolate morsels
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter, softened

Method:

1. Heat oven to 375°. Butter a 9-inch-square glass or ceramic baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk the milk with the vanilla together. 2. Add the bread to the liquid, submerging it. Let stand for 5 minutes. 3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add to the soaked bread to the eggs and stir.

4. Fold in the blueberries.

5. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and poke the chocolate half way into the pudding. Dot the pudding with the butter and bake for 45 minutes, or until the pudding is browned and crisp.

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Today's recipe is perfect for Easter brunch, a springtime dessert, or an easy make-ahead...
Today's recipe is perfect for Easter brunch, a springtime dessert, or an easy make-ahead breakfast(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

