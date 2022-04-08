Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches city council discusses capital improvement projects

Nacogdoches City funding meeting
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches held a special meeting this week to discuss potential funding for the city.

The city hall workshops have focused on the city goals regarding CIP Capital Improvement Projects, including funding street repairs, fire station upgrades and water and sewer improvements.

“We’re proposed for maybe $10 million in streets and several million dollars in park improvements and talk about new fire stations, our fire stations are very old and need renovation or replacement, so the fire chief has put together a program working with a consultant to do that. So these are some of the specific items that we’ll start to address, said City Engineer Steve Bartlett

With roughly a 60 million dollar budget, the needs of the city and costs can change over time says Bartlett but, the goal is to make sure the city is taking a step in the right direction.

“It’s why we call it a workshop so we can sit with counsel and dialogue in an environment that’s not like being in a council meeting,” said Bartlett.

Also on the agenda, the use of American Rescue Plan Act Funding, airport, hotel, and TxDot funding and general funds for the city.

Bartlett says that infrastructure development of city roads and fire departments is priority, “because again, our list is long and we can’t fund it all. So we’re trying to shake that down and show council some alternative ways to fund all this,” stated Bartlett.

No formal actions have been taken at this time but, the city says we can start to see some of these changes take place this summer.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

