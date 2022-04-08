Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Lonestar Summit day 2 of discussions

Watch East Texas News at 5.
By Phoebe Green and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second day of the Lone Star Legislative Summit took place in Nacogdoches Friday on SFA’s campus.

This summit brings legislators together to discuss issues like immigration, education, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and social media.

Today’s keynote speaker was Christopher Cassidy, retired NASA astronaut, Navy Seal, and current CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

During his address, he talked about his life and the qualities that inspire him.

“Service, patriotism, courage, those things, those characteristics of people, not only military heroes but just heroes in our everyday life that are so inspiring to me and I just get really, it kind of gives me chills to think about that courage is available to all of us in any aspect of our life,” said Cassidy.

Today’s summit featured six different panel discussions.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that...
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Strong to severe storms possible for first half of next week
Source: KLTV Staff
Sheriff says fatal Cherokee County hostage situation started with kidnapping
Sunday Morning Forecast 4-10-22
Sunday Morning Forecast
Thousands attend annual SFA Native Plant Center’s Garden Gala Day plant sale
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals