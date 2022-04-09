Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baltimore Raven Tyus Bowser visits alma mater Tyler High

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler High graduate Tyus Bowser was back in Tyler today, and made a visit to Tyler ISD. The 2017 draft pick spoke to kids about the importance of character building, and the positive impression that good character leaves on others.

“You can go so far with your character and how you carry yourself and how much you respect people, and like I said, that goes a long way, because they remember you. They remember who you are. They remember how kind you were, how good of a person you were, and like I said, just the opportunity to be here. They didn’t have to do that.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement vehicles and ambulances are parked on either side of State Highway 84 in...
Suspect dead, victim safe following Cherokee County hostage situation
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney
Pictured is the man Crockett police detectives would like to question regarding thefts that...
Crockett police asking for public’s help in finding person of interest in thefts
Source: KLTV Staff
Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week
“She was actually terrified of him, scared to death, and she kept saying ‘I got to leave this...
Family of Athens woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave

Latest News

Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals
Nevada Community beats Chapel Hill
Kilgore, Chapel Hill boys soccer teams see seasons come to an end in UIL Regional Semis
Arp ISD head football coach Dale Irwin is retiring after 19 years. (Source: Arp ISD website)
Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins
SFA Football Coach Ryan Ivey opines on Lamar College leaving the WAC.
Lamar leaving Western Athletic Conference, SFA rivalry